[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: CESCA

Tune in to this young artist with an old soul!

MANILA, Philippines – Catch up-and-coming artist CESCA as she performs at Rappler Live Jam!

Singer-songwriter Francesca Mahusay, also known as CESCA, is a young artist with an old soul. Her music – which is a mix of Tagalog and English – speaks about the turbulence of youth, blended with sweetness that’s highlighted by her expressive voice.

She released her first single “Lovesick (Pagmahalasakit)” in 2022 and her song “Kung Makakapili Lang” appears on the original soundtrack of the television series Dirty Linen. She also released an EP titled Travel last year.

The artist released her folk-pop album Balse Ng Gabi on August 25, featuring songs such as “Sabi-sabi,” “Pamahiin,” and “Himig ni Isa.”

