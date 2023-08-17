[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Chelsea Alley

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Catch up with the band as they perform at Rappler HQ!

MANILA, Philippines – Chelsea Alley is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The band was formed in 2020, and is made up of mainstays in the Filipino hardcore rock scene: Lean Ansing and Chi Evora of Slapshock, Ariel Lumanlan of Chicosci and Arcadia, JL Siscar of Philia and Even, and Marion Redoblado.

They released their debut single “Heneral” in 2021, a tribute to late Slapshock vocalist Jamir Garcia, who died in 2020.

They continued to release more new music leading up to 2023, when they dropped three new singles: “Vis,” “We Are,” and “Kapit.”

