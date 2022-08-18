Live Jam
music sessions

[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Clara Benin

[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Clara Benin
Catch Clara perform live at the Rappler HQ!

MANILA, Philippines – Clara Benin is returning to Rappler Live Jam!

It’s been quite the year for Clara so far. The singer-songwriter released her latest single “Affable Dork” in July, musing on the balance between infatuation and fantasy.

The single was released along with a music video shot at Enchanted Kingdom. 

Before “Affable Dork,” Clara also released “blink,” as well as “Suara Hati” – a reimagining of her song “Tila” in Bahasa Indonesia. 

Early in 2022, she was also featured on a Spotify billboard in New York’s Times Square. 

Catch Clara as she performs on Rappler Live Jam! Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com

