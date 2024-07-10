[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: dwta

MANILA, Philippines – Bicolana singer-songwriter dwta returns to Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, July 11!

The folk-pop artist began her songwriting journey when she was a senior high school student. She has since become known for tracks such as “Padaba Taka,” “Delikado,” and “Santigwar.”

In May, dwta released her latest single, “Pauwi Na ‘Ko (Dito Ka Na Lang),” which she wrote the night before heading back to Bicol, where all her loved ones are. The upbeat song tells the story of wanting to return to the place you call home, or yearning to be with your special someone forever.

dwta will perform on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm on Rappler's YouTube channel.