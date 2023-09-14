[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Gabba

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Gabba is gearing up to make his Live Jam debut!

Manila-based musician Gabba Santiago came to his own as simply Gabba following his time as one-half of instrumental rock act Degs and Gabba (formerly Tom’s Story) and part of indie rock band Fools and Foes. He has also engaged in session work with fellow local acts Clara Benin, Reese Lansangan, and Rico Blanco.

Gabba’s solo venture is one that is exploratory in nature – both sonically and personally. Complemented by his signature brisk guitar and drumming style, Gabba meets listeners at his most vulnerable and honest as he reflects on his life’s key moments thus far.

Encapsulating this introspective ride is his aptly-named debut album Recollections, which he released on July 26. Here he assembles previous singles such as “Puzzle” and “Overcurrent” along with newer tracks like “Goofy” and “Fury” to encourage listeners to not only immerse in his stories but to reminisce on their own.

Songs “Here Now” and “Linear” were also products of collaborations with Manila- and Jakarta-based multi-instrumentalist The Ringmaster and drummer Bea Lao, respectively.

Gabba has been on the road for his national Recollections Tour since August. He is also set to take the stage internationally for the first time at SXSW Sydney 2023 in October.

Catch Gabba on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, September 14. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler. – Rappler.com