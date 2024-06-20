[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Giselle

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler's very own Giselle is ready to take over our Live Jam HQ!

MANILA, Philippines – Budding singer-songwriter Giselle is finally making her debut on the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, June 20!

Giselle started out as a performer during her college years at the University of the Philippines Los Baños, having participated in several musical theater productions and singing competitions.

Giselle started writing songs in 2018, describing her lyrics as an “earnest musings on life and love from a 20-something Filipina in existential flux.”

She has since performed her original music in small community events like Munzinelupa, the UP Institute of Creative Writing’s Ganap: Literatura at Musika sa Gitna ng Pandemya, and the UPLB Perspective’s Usapang Elbi.

She’s set to release her first single “Init” on all streaming platforms in June.

Make sure to catch Giselle on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com