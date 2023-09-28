[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Gracenote

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Check out electro-pop band Gracenote as they perform on the Rappler Live Jam stage!

The group consists of members Eunice Jorge, EJ Pichay, Jazz Jorge, and Tatsi Jamnague. They have been performing together since 2008.

Their first album First Movement came out in 2012 with the songs “Minsan Lang Naman,” “Pwede Ako,” and “Far Away.” Since then, they have released the albums Transparent, &, and Small World, as well as multiple EPs and singles. In 2017, they collaborated with Parokya Ni Edgar’s Chito Miranda to create the single “Bakit Ganyan?” Their 2018 cover of “When I Dream About You” was number 1 at Catch 22 Pilipinas Charts for two weeks.

They also represented the Philippines at Singapore’s Music Matters 2018 music festival.

Gracenote released their latest single “Taong Robot” in May with powerful lyrics depicting the daily struggle of simply surviving.

Gracenote as they take on the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, September 28!