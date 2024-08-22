[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Jan Roberts

Catch rising singer-songwriter Jan Roberts take the Rappler Live Jam stage for the first time!

MANILA, Philippines – Rising alternative indie singer-songwriter Jan Roberts is taking the Live Jam stage for the first time on Thursday, August 22!

Jan started out as a busker before officially making his debut in 2022 under Warner Music Philippines. He is touted for his ability to express in his music anything from light everyday encounters to scenarios that evoke intense emotions.

As a recording artist, the Bicolano has gone on to release a total of four songs: “Binibini,” “Escolta,” “Patlang,” and his latest single, “Sagip.”

Catch Jan Roberts on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday at 8 pm.