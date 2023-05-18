[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Janine Berdin

MANILA, Philippines – Janine Berdin is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The 21-year-old singer started her career as a child actress, joining talent search competition Star Circle Quest: Search for the Next Kiddie Superstar, where she finished as a semi-finalist.

Her big break came in 2018, when she was crowned the champion on season two of Tawag ng Tanghalan, the singing competition on noontime variety show It’s Showtime.

After her victory, she relased her debut single “Biyaya,” and performed in her first major concert at the Araneta Coliseum alongside her fellow Tawag ng Tanghalan artists.

Since then, she has appeared in several other TV series, and has earned a regular stint on variety shows ASAP and It’s Showtime. Her latest single “Bagay Nga Tayo Pero” was released March.

Catch Janine belt it out on the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, May 18 at 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com