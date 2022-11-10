[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Jarlo Bâse

Catch the singer-songwriter's smooth tracks in this music session!

MANILA, Philippines – Jarlo Bâse is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

Formerly known as Dane Hipolito, the singer-songwriter first made waves with his 2021 song “Honey Mae,” which counts over 700,000 streams on Spotify.

He went on to release other singles including “Take a Bit of My Soul” and “Kalapati” – which features Munimuni’s Jolo Ferrer on bass.

His latest single “Malumanay,” a song about a relationship nearing its end, was released in October.

Catch Jarlo’s set at Rappler HQ on Thursday, November 10. Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com