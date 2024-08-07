[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: justin

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Mais! After his appearance on Rappler Talk Entertainment in April, SB19 member justin returns to the Rappler HQ on Wednesday, August 7, to serenade us with hits from his solo project.

With the single “surreal,” justin made his solo debut in February. His most recent single is “kaibigan,” which serves as “a reminder that some things are better left unsaid.” Other than this, he also dropped his own version of Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning.”

Putting just as much thought into the visuals of his solo project, justin also conceptualized the music videos of all his releases thus far.

