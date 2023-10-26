[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Kio Priest

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – City pop artist Kio Priest is ready to bring the good vibes to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, October 26!

As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Kio Priest says his latest single “night time prince” is a self-written positive anthem that encourages his listeners to embrace their individuality and identity. Merging his musical genres of upbeat city pop with OPM, this hopeful and warm song is like a self-love pep talk that reminds his fans not to give up during tough times.

Kio Priest was born and raised in Daet, Camarines Norte. He moved to Metro Manila aged 17 to pursue his dream of becoming a songwriter for record labels. “Sleeping on couches, chasing rent, sleeping under the stairs, spending nights in wet markets” is how he’d describe his early stages of his career while working with FlipMusic, writing songs for Nadine Lustre (“Paligoy-ligoy”), James Reid, Enchong Dee, and Matteo Guidicelli.

After working on a few commercial jingles to earn extra income, Kio Priest discovered his love for performing. Starting with rave festivals like Summer Siren, he pursued his solo career of singing and songwriting. He uses his relatable tracks to tell his story as a queer artist, using same-sex pronouns and real-life experiences as scenarios to capture his young audiences.

Don't miss Kio Priest as he takes the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, October 26!