[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Kyla x Jay R

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Catch the R&B icons as they reunite ahead of their upcoming concert!

MANILA, Philippines — Kyla and Jay R are performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The duo rose to fame in the early 2000s, and since then have been known as the pioneers of Filipino R&B.

The pair has fostered a 20-year musical partnership, marked by hits such as “Back in Time,” “Say That You Love Me,” and “Undeniable.”

They are performing together for the first time in years in a concert called Back In Time, happening at the New Frontier Theater on September 2.

Catch the pair as they perform their upcoming singles live for the first time on Rappler Live Jam on Saturday, August 26. Bookmark this page or head over to youtube.com/rappler. — Rappler.com