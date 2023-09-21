[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Lorenz

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Catch alternative hip-hop artist Lorenz as he performs on the Rappler Live Jam stage!

Budding singer-songwriter Jerome Lorenz, who simply goes by Lorenz, is taking the indie pop scene with his fresh R&B sound. His songs mix heartfelt lyrics with bright synths and playful beats, taking listeners on an immersive journey through his music.

He has been working on his music since he was 13, and in 2018, he released his first single “Tropa.” In 2020, his album El Lorenz came out with the songs “Ayoko Na Sa Iba,” “Chase,” and “Myself.” Lorenz has since signed with Universal Records Philippines and he released “Lazy,” his first single under the label, in March.

His most recent single “Ano Ba Talaga” came out on September 8.

