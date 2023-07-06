[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Magnus Haven

Catch the five-piece rock band as they perform at Rappler HQ!

MANILA, Philippines – Magnus Haven is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The five-piece pop rock band is made up of Rajih Mendoza, David Galang, Louise Vaflor, Rey Maestro, and Sean Espejo, who first came together in 2017.

Their debut single, “Imahe,” was released in 2018, and went viral in 2020, even topping the list of the Philippines Most Streamed Songs on Spotify for that year.

Their star continued to rise with the release of more songs including “Kapalmuks,” “Panalangin,” “Santuwaryo,” “Hele,” and their latest single, “Damabana” in April 2023.

Catch the band as they perform their hits on the next episode of Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, July 6.

