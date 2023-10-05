[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Maki

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

You can find the breakout R&B singer right here at Rappler HQ!

MANILA, Philippines – Make some noise for Maki, the next rising artist to take on the Live Jam stage!

Maki debuted with Tarsier Records in 2021 with his slow track “Halaga.” In 2022, his R&B take on the chart-topping ballad “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” caught the attention of OPM fans, gaining a million Spotify streams (and counting) since its release.

A year later, Maki put out his viral hit “Saan?” which tugged on the heartstrings of its listeners thanks to its scenic charm. The song has garnered over 18 million streams on Spotify alone and has been widely used all over social media. Maki released his debut EP Tanong on September 22, which included aptly named tracks “Bakit?” and “Kailan?”

Maki’s songs have since been listed in different Spotify playlists, ranking in the platform’s viral charts as well as being featured in its editorial and curated playlists. The singer has also shared stages with groups BGYO and PLUUS, and has hit the road for different events around the metro.

What truly makes Maki an artist to watch out for is his carefree melodies and honest lyrics – the type that brings back good memories and is nothing short of chill vibes.

Don’t miss Maki on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, October 5. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler. – Rappler.com