[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Men Oppose

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The '90s pop band brings their nostalgic tunes to the Rappler newsroom

MANILA, Philippines – Men Oppose is taking the Rappler Live Jam stage!

The pop band is made up of members Claire Masajo-Aboyme, Gary Trono, Tim Trono, Jowelle Cruz, Rolan Matuba, and Romulo Sol Cruz.

They first rose to fame in the ’90s, becoming known for their 1995 hit, “Kasalanan Ba.” Since then, they’ve released a slew of other songs that have contributed to the OPM landscape: “Pag-Ibig Ko Sa Iyo’y Di Magbabago,” “Ikaw Lamang,” and “Nakalimutan Ko.”

After a break of over two decades, the band made a comeback in 2022, releasing their song “Patawarin Mo.”

Get nostalgic with Men Oppose as they perform on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, July 13. Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com