[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Cast of ‘Mula Sa Buwan’

Catch Myke Salomon, Gab Pangilinan, MC Dela Cruz, and Phi Palmos on the Rappler Live Jam stage!

MANILA, Philippines – Dreams, love, and friendship come to life as the cast of Mula Sa Buwan take the Rappler Live Jam stage on Friday, July 12!

Giving life to the musical are cast members Myke Salomon, who plays Cyrano; Gab Pangilinan, who plays Roxane; Phi Palmos, who plays Rosanna; and MC Dela Cruz, who plays Christian. It’s based on Edmund Rostand’s 1897 play, Cyrano de Bergerac.

Mula Sa Buwan is a Filipino musical that was created in 2010 by Pat Valera and William Elvin Manzano, and has been staged several times since then.

Make sure to catch Mula Sa Buwan’s cast on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com