[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Munimuni

MANILA, Philippines – After five years, OPM band Munimuni is returning to the Rappler Live Jam stage!

Composed of Adj Jiao, Jolo Ferrer, John Owen Castro, Josh Tumaliuan, and Ben Ayes, Munimuni is best known for their indie-folk sound, with hits like “Marilag,” “Kalachuchi,” “Bawat Piyesa,” and “Dito Muna,” under their belt.

Fresh off the release of their second album titled Alegorya, Munimuni is set to headline their solo concert of the same name on July 20 at the UP Theater in Diliman, Quezon City. The one-night show, which also marks the band’s third major concert, promises to be an “audio-visual treat for the senses.”

Catch Munimuni on Rappler Live Jam on Wednesday, July 3, at 9 pm.