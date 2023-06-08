[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Nameless Kids

Get to know this indie/pop/alternative band

MANILA, Philippines – Nameless Kids is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The indie/pop/alternative band is made up of Nhiko, Kyle, Tati, Kim, and Imay.

In 2021, they released their debut single “Outlaws,” which won Best Performance of A New Group Recording Artist at the Awit Awards that same year. The song was also featured on the soundtrack of season two of the hit series He’s Into Her.

Since then, they’ve played gigs all over Metro Manila, performed at the Araneta Coliseum, and released even more music, including their single “Life’s a Beach,” which is the theme song of iWantTFC series Beach Bros, “Hotel Runs,” and their latest release “Sa’yo (Ang Mundo).”

Catch Nameless Kids as they perform at Rappler HQ on Thursday, June 8. Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com