[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Nicole Asensio

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter Nicole Asensio showcases her versatility on the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, June 27.

Touted for her ability to thrive across different genres like rock, jazz, soul, and blues, Asensio served as the vocalist, songwriter, and co-founder of the all-female rock band General Luna. She has also regularly filled the role of vocalist for rock ensemble Razorback.

Alongside producer Gabe Dandan, the award-winning musician is currently gearing up for the release of Changes Over Time. The four-track EP promises to take listeners through a myriad of different music eras through the presence of elements of jazz, neo-soul, ’70s disco, and modern house, among others.

Catch Nicole Asensio on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm.