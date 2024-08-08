[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Cast of ‘One More Chance, The Musical’

Catch CJ Navato, Nicole Omillo, and Sheena Belarmino perform captivating renditions of some of Ben&Ben's hit songs!

MANILA, Philippines – Relive the hugot behind Popoy and Basha’s love story as the cast of One More Chance, The Musical takes the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, August 8!

Staged by PETA, One More Chance, The Musical is a screen-to-stage adaptation of the 2007 film of the same name starring John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo. The musical’s cast includes CJ Navato as Popoy, Nicole Omillo as Basha, and Sheena Belarmino as Tricia.

Ahead of the musical’s rerun beginning August 22, Navato, Omillo, and Belarmino will be performing songs by the nine-piece OPM band Ben&Ben, whose music is featured throughout the whole production.

