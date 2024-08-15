[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Paul Pablo

LIVE

Catch Davaoeño artist Paul Pablo as he brings his bold sound to the Rappler HQ!

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Pablo is bringing his bold sound to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, August 15!

As a member and advocate of the LGBTQ+ community, Pablo began his music career during the pandemic as a way to connect with those who have also struggled to outwardly showcase their true gender identity.

The Davaoeño artist has since become known for tracks like “Bangin,” “Di Inakala,” “Sagi,” and “Takaw Tingin.” His latest release is the song “ATIN ANG GABI,” which hopes to provide comfort for individuals who feel like they don’t belong.

Catch Pablo on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com