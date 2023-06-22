[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: raven

The singer-songwriter serenades viewers with his feel-good tunes

MANILA, Philippines – Raven is returning to the Live Jam stage – this time from Rappler HQ!

Hailing from Cavite, the singer-songwriter started writing songs as a kid and never stopped.

Eventually, he founded a Facebook music page called Umpisa as a way to promote independent artists, and in March 2020, he released his song “Tingala.”

Taking his chances, he sent samples of his music to OPM legend Rico Blanco, who took notice of raven and has mentored him since then.

Today, raven has released several singles, including “Paraluman,” “Ngayon Lang To,” and “Sinta.” He’s also performed in various venues, including the prestigious Music Museum, where he shared the stage with OPM stars such as Rico, Ebe Dancel, Maris Racal, and Zild.

Catch raven as he performs on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, June 22 at 8 pm!