[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: SOS

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The boys are back on the Rappler Live Jam stage!

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino alternative rock band SOS is back on the Rappler Live Jam stage!

Formerly She’s Only Sixteen, the five-piece group formed in high school is composed of friends Roberto Seña (lead vocals and rhythm guitar), Andrew Panopio (lead guitar), Anjo Silvoza (bass), King Puentespina (drums), and Ram Alonzo (synth and keyboard). The group debuted in 2012 with their first single “Dying To Meet You.”

The band is back with their latest track “Please Lang,” released in November under Careless Music, three years after their last single “Currently” in May 2020. “Please Lang” – which is described as a morose and emotional track about the inevitable conflicts of a relationship – is part of their upcoming EP It Was A Moment, set for an early 2024 release.

Catch the band’s signature ’90’s-inspired rock style on the Rappler Live Jam stage! Bookmark this page or visit youtube.com/rappler. – Rappler.com