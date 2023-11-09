[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Spongecola

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Yael, Armo, Gosh, and Tedmark will be rocking out on the Rappler Live Jam stage once again!

MANILA, Philippines – Once again, Spongecola is back on the Rappler Live Jam stage!

The Filipino alternative-rock band, whose members have been together for over two decades, just released their ninth studio album, Hometown, Part 2. Made up of Yael, Armo, Gosh, and Tedmark, Spongecola considers their latest work a “therapeutic outlet for expression and healing.”

The full-length album – which is a follow-up to 2022’s Hometown – tackles themes such as triumph over adversity, resilience, and unfulfilled relationships. According to the band, the songwriting was inspired by “the members’ collective and individual fascination with K-drama and documentaries,” as well as their own experiences with real-life events.

Hometown, Part 2 includes the focus track “So Close,” written by Yael and sung alongside Morissette, as well as previous releases “Labis-labis,” “Hometown,” and “Siguro Nga.”

Catch up with Sponge Cola as they perform at the Rappler HQ on Thursday, November 9.