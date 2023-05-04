[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: syd hartha

The singer-songwriter returns to the Live Jam stage!

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter syd hartha is returning to the Live Jam stage!

Syd rose to fame on social media, gaining attention for her covers of songs like Khalid’s “Young, Dumb, and Broke” and Itchyworms’ “Di na Muli.”

Since then, she’s released original music, including hits like “tila tala” and “ayaw.”

In March, she released her debut EP, gabay, where she chronicles her personal struggles and digs deep into her experiences of trauma, heartbreak, and healing.

Catch syd as she performs her new music on the Live Jam stage!