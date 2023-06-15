[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: the vowels they orbit

Catch the indie pop/rock act as they perform songs from their latest EP

MANILA, Philippines – The vowels they orbit is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The indie pop/rock act first came together in 2018, performing in various bars and gig venues and opening for American pop-rock band Against the Current in the same year.

In 2019, they released their hit debut single “Selos,” which was later included in their debut EP Ang Unang Ikot.

They released their sophomore EP tuloy tuloy tuloy! in March, which carries their latest single, “If You Come Back To Me.”

Catch up with the band when they perform on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, June 15.