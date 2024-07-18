[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: totâ

Solo artist totâ brings his 'imaginative and adventurous' sound to the Live Jam stage

MANILA, Philippines – Taking the Rappler Live Jam stage for the very first time on Thursday, July 18, is “Tindig Balahibong Rock” artist totâ!

The solo project of OPM band Autotelic’s frontman Josh Villena, totâ began releasing his own music in 2023, making his debut with “Malikmata.” His moniker is derived from his childhood nickname, which comes from a mispronunciation of “Joshua.”

The solo artist has since gone on to release several singles, such as “Katok,” “Hello,” “Sct. Rallos,” and “Hiyang,” featuring Nikka of the vowels they orbit.

