[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: YSANYGO

MANILA, Philippines – From first guesting during the lockdown, musician YSANYGO is finally gracing the Live Jam stage, only here at Rappler HQ!

After taking on a songwriting competition together and tapping into their newfound chemistry, siblings Ysa and Ygo Ferraz made their start as the “genre-fluid” musical duo YSANYGO. With the help of their trusty iPad 2, YSANYGO produced and released their very first single “Imprinted” in 2017.

That same year, YSANYGO put out their breakout song “Friday Afternoon Drive,” which currently holds more than two million streams on Spotify alone.

After six years in the industry, Ysanygo released their much-awaited debut EP on October 6. The self-titled project explores the duo’s fresh ideas and influences through songs “Horizon,” “Whatever’s On Your Mind,” “Comfortable Silence,” and “Good Night!”

The duo are total performers – the local gig scene has since grown fond of YSANYGO for their unique sound set-ups, their interactions with audiences, and of course, their matching outfits. But it’s undeniably their music, which tackles themes of love, friendship, and family, that keeps listeners coming back for more.

Catch YSANYGO on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, October 12. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com