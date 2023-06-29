[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Rob Deniel

MANILA, Philippines – Rob Deniel is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The singer-songwriter from Laguna first fell in love with music when he was 12 years old, when his father gave him his first guitar.

After learning to write, arrange, and produce music, he released his debut digital single “Ulap” – a song he recorded and produced using the Garage Band app on his phone. The song became a viral hit when it came out in 2020, bringing Rob into the mainstream.

After his promising debut, he has released several other singles in the vein of what he describes as “bedroom jazz” – a style that recalls Manila Sound and doo-wop, but with Rob’s fresh perspective.

His latest single, “Ang Pag-ibig” was released in March, and has since gained over 11 million plays on Spotify alone.

Get to know Rob and his music on the next episode of Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, June 29, 8 pm.