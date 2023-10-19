[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: BINI

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Girl power! The 8-member P-pop girl group will be performing live on the Rappler stage!

MANILA, Philippines – The girls are back! After guesting on Rappler Talk Entertainment in November 2020, P-pop girl group BINI will be gracing the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, October 19!

The P-pop girl group made up of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Mikha, Gwen, Stacey, Sheena, and Jhoanna just released comeback single “Karera,” kicking off their new EP coming out in November. BINI lent their rapping prowess to a part of the original track composed by Nica del Rosario and Jumbo de Belen of FlipMusic.

BINI debuted in June 2021 and released debut album Born To Win in October, after training since 2019 under the wing of ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy. Their album charted in multiple territories on iTunes, and their single “Lagi” charted on the Spotify Philippines Viral 50 list. The talented 8-member girl group has seen major success since their debut – BINI was also recently named MTV Asia Spotlight Artist and is a selected Spotify RADAR Artist.

Catch BINI on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, October 12. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com