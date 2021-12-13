Marian Rivera inspires the best memes of Miss Universe 2021

Marian's judging stint and Bea's hug with Miss Colombia inspire a ton of memes

If there’s a thing Filipinos love more than memes, it’s pageantry.

As expected, meme after meme came out during the run of the 70th Miss Universe coronation night on December 12 (December 13 Manila time).

Filipinos did not seem to mind waking up early for the pageant as opposed to…waking up for an online class.

A particular meme favorite was Marian Rivera, who served as a judge in the competition

When Beatrice Luigi Gomez advanced to the Top 10, Filipinos were quick to poke fun at Rivera’s influence over the decision. “The devil works hard, but Marian works harder,” tweets @markloogan.

when the country needed her the most, she vanished…



#70thMissUniverse pic.twitter.com/qKRxdVKoFs — qp (@qenbenedicto) December 13, 2021

In another meme showing Ningning of K-pop girl group aespa, user @scorsaguin jokes Gomez must have exceeded Rivera’s expectations during the swimsuit segment. 100/100 must not be enough to score her fellow Filipina’s swimsuit look and walk.

Marian Rivera's Score sheet:



Swimsuit Round

Miss Philippines: 125/100

Remarks: She exceeded my expectations pic.twitter.com/7PSXGWOq1o — Netizen Patroller (@scorsaguin) December 13, 2021

And what about Gomez’s answer during the Q&A portion advocating for a mandatory universal vaccine passport? While netizens applauded the “scientific” answer of the beauty queen, some fans couldn’t help but make fun of the country’s face shield policy.

Nagets ko naman na baket nashock si Bea sa vaccine passport ineme.



The rest of the world: vaccine passport/green passport & booster shots



Philippines: face shields ❤️❤️❤️ — อารอนวิหครัตน์ (@aaronadlawan) December 13, 2021

While Gomez finished her Miss Universe journey in the Top 5, it looks like she enjoyed the company of her fellow beauty queens. When the Top 3 was announced, Gomez gave Miss Colombia a tight hug. Doesn’t it remind you of the Colombia-Philippines tandem back in 2015?

Bea, ang usapan crown ang iuuwi hindi kandidata. Hahahahaha eme #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/AwtTH8VjSx — franz (@alpayfranz) December 13, 2021

Here are other memes and reactions trending online:

– Rappler.com