Miss Grand Philippines opens applications for 2024 pageant 

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Miss Grand Philippines is on!

On Thursday, July 11, the pageant’s official page announced that applications for the Miss Grand Philippines 2024 pageant are now available.

“Show the Philippines what you’ve got to become the first Filipina to bring home the golden crown,” they captioned the post.

Interestingly, the pageant organizers didn’t specify any requirement for the aspiring candidates.

However, based on the application form found on their social media pages, beauty queen hopefuls should input their body measurements and information such as height, weight, hair color, eye color, bust, waist, hips, shoe size, and hat size.

Other information needed in the application form also include occupation, outstanding and past contracts with talent management (if any), media appearances (if any), and participation in previous beauty pageants (if any).

Those interested to join can email the accomplished application form together with one full body, swimsuit, and headshot photos at info@alvpageantcircle.org. As of writing, a deadline for submission has yet to be announced.

Moreover, the organization also has yet to disclose other details regarding the pageant, including a date for coronation night and the titles up for grabs.

The upcoming Miss Grand Philippines 2024 pageant would be the second time that the competition would be under ALV Pageant Circle. The franchise was previously under Binibining Pilipinas Charities (BBPCI) until BBPCI withdrew in November 2022.

For its 2023 edition, Cagayan de Oro’s Nikki de Moura was crowned. She failed to enter the Top 20 of the pageant’s international edition.

Since the Miss Grand International started in 2013, no Filipina beauty queen has taken home the golden crown. The Philippines’ highest placing in the pageant is 1st runner-up from Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2021). – Rappler.com