LOOK: ‘Modern Family’ stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould reunite in New York

REUNION. 'Modern Family' stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nolan Gould catch up in New York.

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone’s favorite uncle-nephew duo is back! Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared photos of his brief encounter with his Modern Family co-star, Nolan Gould, in New York City on Thursday, June 30.

“Ran into my TV nephew on the streets of NYC after not seeing him for over two years!” the actor wrote.

“Just like real family, he didn’t call to tell me he was in town,” Ferguson joked.

In the ABC comedy series Modern Family, Ferguson starred as Mitchell Pritchett, while Gould played Luke Dunphy, his nephew.

Ferguson clearly has a knack for bumping into his Modern Family co-stars. In March, he ran into Eric Stonestreet, who played his on-screen husband Cameron Tucker.

Just a few months prior to that sweet reunion, Ferguson went on a “father-daughter” date night in Los Angeles with Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who filled the role of his daughter Lily Tucker-Pritchett in the series.

In June 2021, Ferguson also went on a picnic with Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland, who portrayed Gloria Delgado-Pritchett and Haley Dunphy, respectively. They were joined by his husband Justin Mikita, and their son, Beckett Mercer, as well as Vergara’s husband Joe Manganiello.

Modern Family first debuted on ABC in September 2009. It ran for 11 seasons before airing its final episode in April 2020.

The well-loved sitcom’s other cast members included Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Ed O’Neill, and Jeremy Maguire. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.