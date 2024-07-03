Here are the 14 student films at Piling Obrang Vidyo film festival

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BEEP BEEP. A still from one of the competing movies in POV XX

The films will also be available via online streaming on JuanFlix

MANILA, Philippines – UP Cinema’s annual inter-school film festival Piling Obrang Vidyo (POV) is back with a bang! This year’s festival will feature 14 original films from student filmmakers all over the country from July 1 to 6 at the University of the Philippines Film Institute (UPFI), Quezon City.

“Since 2004, POV has been a beacon for Filipino student filmmakers, nurturing their voices and showcasing their talents on the silver screen,” its organizers stated. This year’s films are “a rallying call to spotlight narratives that resonate with the richness of our local culture,” they also said.

This year’s edition, POV XX, is the festival’s 20th anniversary event.

14 films will be featured at this year’s festival with four under the Senior High School Category and the rest under the Collegiate Category.

The films have been divided into three sets aligned with this year’s theme: Kapwa, Pakiramdam, and Kagandahang-Loob.

Kapwa

POV XX’s first core value, kapwa, is meant to represent the “shared inner self [that] binds us in solidarity.”

You can catch these films, and attend talkback sessions with the filmmakers on July 3 from 1 pm onwards at the UPFI Film Studio.

“Bakit Papa?” (directed by Migo Morales from Far Eastern University Manila – Collegiate Category)

Barangay Hero: Tips Kung Paano Siya Mapasayo! (directed by Josiah Colton V. Tollison from Marcelo H. Del Pilar National High School – Senior High School Category)

​​Daíng (Woes) (directed by Jan Darryl C. Villafuerte from Mapua University, Makati – Collegiate Category)

Himlay Kapiling Ang Patay (directed by Carlos Miguel P. Aragon from Eugenio M. Lopez Jr. Center for Media Arts – Senior High School Category)

Maging Mga Ibon (directed by Giulia Saavedra from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde – Collegiate Category)

Pakiramdam

The pakiramdam set of films represents “knowing through feeling” with stories guided by a sense of authenticity. You can watch these films and get insight from the filmmakers on July 4 from 1 pm onwards at the UPFI Film Studio.

Si Emman, Siman (directed by Kenneth Luceñara from Sagay National High School – Senior High School Category)

Ang Abnormal Nga Tubo (directed by Clyde C. Gamale from University of the Philippines, Diliman – Collegiate Category)

Bago Magbago ang Lahat (directed by Ray Allen Grutas from Lyceum of the Philippines University, Cavite – Collegiate Category)

To Become a Mother (directed by Von Victor R. Viernes from Mapua University, Makati – Collegiate Category)

A Cyborg’s Guide to Pleasure (directed by Miko Peralta from University of the Philippines, Diliman – Collegiate Category)

Kagandahang-Loob

The final set of films highlights “a shared inner nobility [that] inspires us to create narratives that uplift and inspire.” You can catch these films, and participate in a talkback session on July 5 from 1 pm onwards at the UPFI Film Studio.

waiting sheds the life off a moth (directed by Minnesota S. Flores from Philippine High School for the Arts – Senior High School Category)

Diwata (directed by Dominic Rivera from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde – Collegiate Category)

Bata, Bata Ka Lang (directed by Karl Cedrick B. Marquez from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde – Collegiate Category)

Beep Beep (directed by Iane Patacsil and Raya Martinez from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde – Collegiate Category)

POV XX will be holding a film screening for all of the films followed by the awards night and after party on July 6, starting at 10 am at Cine Adarna in the UPFI Film Center.

POV XX events are free and open to everyone.

The films featured in this year’s festival will also be available for free online streaming from July 6 to 20 on JuanFlix – Rappler.com