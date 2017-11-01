Matteo says he loved working with the movie's director, Chito Roño

Published 12:00 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In Star Cinema’s Halloween feature The Ghost Bride, Matteo Guidicelli plays Clinton, the boyfriend of Mayen, which is turn played by Kim Chiu.

Majority of the characters in the story are of Chinese descent. How then did Matteo – who’s half-Italian – fit the bill as someone with Chinese heritage?

Matteo credits the film’s director, Chito Roño, for the unwavering support he provided the cast. “To be in the Chinese culture, I think we were guided very well by Direk Chito, so with the script it just flowed very well. It introduced us to the Chinese culture properly, so it was very, very interesting.”

“With the Chinese culture, you see that the tradition goes back a long time. Their culture and how they are as people. You get to learn about it. The culture is very important, tradition is very important, and it’s very important to pass it [down] from generation to generation. I got to learn a lot,” Matteo said in a media interview during the press conference for The Ghost Bride.

Although the race car driver-turned-actor had been warned plenty of times about the director’s strict work ethic, Matteo simply couldn’t say no to the project.

“He was my dream director. When [Direk Chito] pitched this film to me, I said yes to it right away because of [him]. He’s a dream director; he’s one of the directors on the list that I really want to work with."

Matteo recalls his co-star Kim Chiu telling him during one of their first conferences, “Matteo mag-ingat ka diyan (be careful with him).” By the time filming was done however, Matteo learned that first impressions don’t always count. He has only good things to say about the filmmaker.

“At the end of the day he’s an amazing person, very friendly, very loving, and so passionate [about] his job,” Matteo shared.

Aside from being hooked by the film’s intriguing plot that revolves around the ancient Chinese custom of arranging ghost marriages and the opportunity to work with Chito, Kim, and the rest of the cast, it was also easy for Matteo to fall in love his role.

When asked to describe what he likes best the character of Clinton, Matteo answers, “He’s a very passionate and loving man that after a while, too much loving got him in trouble.” Something that Matteo thinks reflects in hir real life.

Matteo grins from ear to ear and says, “Too much loving gets us in trouble. But if we love what we love, we’re willing to take the trouble, so no problem.”

Directed by Chito Roño for Star Cinema, The Ghost Bride also stars Christian Bables, Robert Seña, Ina Raymundo, Alice Dixson, Beverly Salvejo, Isay Alvarez, Nanding Joseph, Mon Confiado, Cacai Bautista, Victor Silayan, Luz Valdez, and Jerome Ponce. The movie opens today, November 1. – Rappler.com