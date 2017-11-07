In the upcoming final film in the 'Fifty Shades' series, Christian and Anastasia are in the throes of wedded bliss

MANILA, Philippines – Fifty Shades Freed, the third installment in every thirsty tita’s fantasy, is coming out soon, and by the looks of the trailer, it is a fantasy indeed.

Within the first few minutes of the trailer, Anastasia and Christian are living their best lives (and pretty much everyone else’s dream): they get married, take weekend trips on private planes, ride jetskis, and have bubble bath sex. And because it is a Fifty Shades trailer, there's more sex. Sex in the shower. Sex on top of a table. Sex in their now-conjugal BDSM playroom. There's as much sex as two young, rich, good-looking newlyweds would be having – which is a lot.

But wait! There's also a story – because this is erotica, not porn! In this case, the story is this: amidst all their newlywed bliss, danger looms as Ana contends with a possible affair between her new husband and the flirty architect of their brand new marriage nest (has the touchy architect included a secret BDSM chamber in the blueprints?). At the same time, she has to deal with her creepy ex-boss Jack who chases her around in a car, calls her, and eventually ends up putting a knife to Ana's throat (gasp!).

Fifty Shades Freed is coming out on Valentine's Day 2018 – so until then, let this trailer tide you over. – Rappler.com