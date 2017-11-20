The movie is set for release in June 2018

Published 12:09 PM, November 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Disney/Pixar’s resident superheroes are returning in a new movie, Incredibles 2, which brings the super-charged Parr family back on screen.

The new movie will show the day-to-day lives of the superhero family as busy mom, Helen aka Elastigirl, leaving dad, Bob aka Mr. Incredible to watch Violet, Dash, and baby Jack-Jack – who has yet to reveal his powers.

Based on the new Incredibles 2 trailer, Jack-Jack’s powers will be revealed at some point in the fiilm. The clip shows the tiny tot sneezing himself aflame and using laser vision to cut through his dad’s perfectly coiffed hair. Does this mean that the sequel will give us more Jack-Jack time?

Incredibles 2 is set for US release on June 15, 2018. – Rappler.com