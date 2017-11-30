Prince Harry may be off the market, but that doesn't mean you should give up on your princess dreams

Published 12:00 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Everybody’s got royalty on their mind now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement

While the news means there’s one less prince for all of us to daydream over, fuelling those royal dreams really only comes down to watching a good princess-themed film or two. Take your pick out of these flicks:

Princess Diaries (2001)

The ultimate Cinderella story for those of us who grew up in the early 2000s, this Anne Hathaway starrer helped every awkward girl tap into their inner monarch. If the makeover scene won’t make you feel good, then Julie Andrews as the Queen definitely will.

Roman Holiday (1953)

Audrey Hepburn won a Best Actress Academy Award for her performance in this movie, where she plays a princess who takes a romp through Rome to escape the tedium of her royal duties. The story has inspired many modern-day movies with the same premise (Chasing Liberty, First Daughter), but nothing beats the style and charm of the original.

The Concubine (2012)

This South Korean historical drama set in the Joseon Dynasty is about a woman, Hwa-yeon, who becomes the king’s concubine and is caught between the prince and a low-born commoner.

Sabrina (1954)

Another timeless Cinderella story, this Audrey Hepburn flick, is about a the shy chaffeur’s daughter who turns into a glamazon after spending a couple of years in Paris. The film is hilarious as much as it is touching, and gives us one of the most iconic moments in fashion and film: when Sabrina walks into a party in a white ballgown looking every bit the princess. The 1995 remake starring Julia Ormond as Sabrina is every bit as funny and dreamy.

The Story of Diana (2017)

When it comes to real-life princesses, there is perhaps no one more unforgettable than Princess Diana, the mother-in-law Meghan Markle will never meet. This documentary by ABC and PEOPLE dives deep into Diana’s story, from her childhood to her tragic death in 1997, and you come out of it feeling like you have a better understanding of not only Diana and the current royal family, but the British monarchy as an institution.

The Christmas Prince (2017)

In this Netflix original movie, a young journalist goes to an exotic European country and somehow meets and falls in love with a prince. It’s a story we’ve heard and seen some version of – and in no doubt better ways. But its this movies unashamed Hallmark-movie cheesiness that makes it so much fun to watch.

She Wolves: England’s Early Queens (2012)

Women definitely rule in this documentary that combs through England’s history to tell the stories of its early female monarchs. Talk about girl power!

The Concubine, The Story of Diana, The Christmas Prince, She Wolves: England’s Early Queens, and Roman Holiday are available to stream on Netflix. – Rappler.com