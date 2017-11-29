Does your favorite Marvel hero make an appearance?

Published 10:59 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War was released on November 29, and by the looks of it, there’s a lot to look forward to in the new movie.

The clip shows doom and gloom on a massive scale, as the film’s villain Thanos (Josh Brolin), wreaks havoc on planet Earth.

Coming together to give humankind their best chance at survival are all the Avengers we’ve met and loved over the past few years: Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Spider-man (Tom Holland), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and even everyone’s favorite anti-hero Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Also making an appearance are soon-to-be Marvel bigshot Black Panther played by Chadwick Boseman (the character’s stand-alone film is set for release in February 2018), as well as the gang from Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s like one big Marvel save-the-world party, and we’re all invited.

Avengers: Infinity War is set for US release on May 4, 2018. – Rappler.com