Owen and Claire travel to Isla Nublar to rescue the dinosaurs

Published 11:39 AM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The full trailer for the new movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom just has been released.

Four years after the Jurassic World resort and theme park was destroyed, Owen (Christ Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas-Howard) are back – this time in Isla Nublar, where they check out the dinosaurs that live in the island.

As the volcano in the island explodes, the two, with the members of their rescue team, try to save the dinosaurs from extinction. At the same time, Owen continues his search for his lead raptor Blue, who went missing in the previous movie.

Jeff Goldblum, who appeared in the first Jurassic Park movies as Ian Malcolm, also returns in the film. Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow are back as producers of the movie, directed by J.A. Bayona.

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom opens in US theaters on June 22, 2018. – Rappler.com