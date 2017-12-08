There's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming 'X-Men' film

Published 11:43 AM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Fans were given their first glimpse of the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie, which stars Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner as telepath Jean Grey.

The photo, shown on the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s December 2017 First Look issue, shows Sophie as Jean all aglow with flames for locks, and her skin radiating with fiery cracks.

Dark Phoenix will focus on Jean Grey, whose alter-ego, Phoenix, is among the most powerful characters in the X-Men franchise. In the film, Jean/Phoenix struggles with a dark inner force as she strengthens her powers.

More photos show Jessica Chastain stepping in as the movie’s villain. Jessica will play a shapeshifter who uses Phoenix for her own benefit.

YOUR FIRST LOOK AT @jes_chastain IN DARK PHOENIX. THIS WIG WORK IS A+++++++. ALSO HER PERFORMANCE IS !!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/JDDbmhpbQm #DarkPhoenix pic.twitter.com/no2Rr55xYG — Tim Stack (@EWTimStack) December 7, 2017

Several X-Men favorites are also returning, including Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor X (James McAvoy), who is shown in photos attending what appears to be a burial.

Speaking of wigs, Mystique has a new bob!!! Also Jen Lawrence is back!!! https://t.co/JDDbmhpbQm#DarkPhoenix pic.twitter.com/PsDN1mYU2x — Tim Stack (@EWTimStack) December 7, 2017

Also, WTF is happening in this scene? Here's a quote from James McAvoy that may explain: "There’s a lot of sacrifice and a lot of suffering.” #DarkPhoenix pic.twitter.com/jKZ7fR0UQo — Tim Stack (@EWTimStack) December 7, 2017

The first look photos also show the X-Men heading to space for the first time as they carry out a rescue mission which ultimately triggers Jean’s dark side when a solar flare hits their spaceship.

.@Kinberg is taking the X-Men to space in #DarkPhoenix and the results are gonna be BIGGGGGGGGGGG https://t.co/Th7uHW31me pic.twitter.com/byIB8hfGE5 — Tim Stack (@EWTimStack) December 7, 2017

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is set for US release on November 2, 2018. – Rappler.com