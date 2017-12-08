'The Revenant' writer Mark L. Smith is also in talks to work on the R-rated movie

Published 6:39 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The R-rated Star Trek movie is a go, with none other than Quentin Tarantino in the captain's chair.

Deadline reported on Thursday, December 7, that Tarantino has already spoken to producer JJ Abrams and distributor Paramount Pictures about his idea for a new Star Trek film.

They've met with Mark L. Smith, Lindsey Beer (who worked on the unreleased Dungeons and Dragons), Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3), and Megan Amram, one of whom will be writing the screenplay for the movie. The frontrunner is Smith, who wrote the The Revenant.

It was also reported that one of Tarantino's requirements was that the film be R-rated – not a surprise coming from the director, who hasn't been shy about violence and profanity in his films like Kill Bill and The Hateful Eight. It is a surprise, however, that Abrams and Paramount agreed to it, as most big budget films stick to a PG rating to attract a larger audience.

A title and a release date have yet to be announced for Tarantino's Star Trek. – Rappler.com