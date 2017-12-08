The year's best actors star in minute-long nightmares produced by NYT magazine

Published 11:52 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – New York Times Magazine celebrated both best actors of the year and the resurgence of the horror genre in a series of short films that is basically a Christmas gift to audiences – especially horror fans – all over the world.

The series, released as part of the magazine’s Great Performers issue, includes 10 actors chosen by NYT as the year’s best: Saoirse Ronan, Daniel Kaluuya, Brooklyn Prince, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nicole Kidman, Daniel Vega, Timothee Chalamet, Cynthia Nixon, Tiffany Haddish, and Andy Serkis.

With barely any words and only about a minute of screen time each, the stars proved worthy of the best actor honor NYT bestowed upon them as they breathed new life into common horror film characters such as the ghost bride, the demented clown, ad the demon child.

Of course, the films’ horror power can be owed as much to the vision of director Floria Sigismondi.

From the quietly horrific image of Brooklyn Prince from behind a hazy shower curtain in The Demon Child, to Daniel Kaluuya’s blood-stained fingernails in The Psycho Killer, to Nicole Kidman writhing on a kitchen floor in The Possessed, to Timothee Chalamet pouring blood into a wine glass in The Cannibal, the films definitely induce a good amount of goosebumps – maybe even nightmares.

Watch all 10 films here. – Rappler.com