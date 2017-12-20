There's a new heist crew in town

Published 3:09 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – New heist, new crew – the first Ocean's 8 trailer is out and it features a badass group of women.

Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, and Helena Bonham Carter are the stars of this sequel to the Ocean's trilogy.

In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays the Ocean in question – Debbie Ocean, Danny Ocean's (George Clooney) estranged sister.

Fresh out of jail, Debbie puts together a group to steal a necklace worth millions at the annual MET Gala.

Ocean's 8 is directed by Oscar nominee Gary Ross (Seabiscuit, The Hunger Games).

It will be in Philippine cinemas on June 13, 2018. – Rappler.com