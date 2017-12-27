Anne stars with Brandon Vera in the movie directed by Erik Matti

Published 1:27 PM, December 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The full trailer for the film Buy Bust, starring Anne Curtis was released on Tuesday, December 26.

In the movie, Anne plays a drug enforcement agent. Her team of anti-drug enforcement agents find themselves in danger during an operation in the slums, as they are hunted by the people. (WATCH: Anne Curtis, Brandon Vera behind the scenes of 'Buy Bust')

The movie also stars Brandon Vera, Victor Neri, Nonie Buencamino, and Joross Gamboa. The movie is directed by Erik Matti.

A date has yet to be announced for the opening of the film. – Rappler.com