Play at your own risk

Published 12:51 PM, January 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The first official trailer for Slender Man has been released, and it’s every bit as creepy as you’d expect, filled with all the elements that make up your worst nightmares.

The trailer starts off slow, with scenes of police searching the woods for a young girl. As it progresses, the trailer runs through horrific images of a screaming young girl, a bloodied bathtub, and characters that look like they are possessed by demons.

The film centers on the story of four high school girls who perform a ritual to debunk the Slender Man myth, only for one of them to go missing and possibly become the Slender Man’s latest victim.

Slender Man hits Philippine cinemas in 2018. – Rappler.com