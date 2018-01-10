Liam is Michael, an insurance salesman whose routine commute takes a different turn when a fellow passenger asks him to determine the identity of a mysterious passenger

Published 4:58 PM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Liam Neeson is back on the big screen in another mystery-action movie, The Commuter.

In the movie, Liam is Michael, an insurance salesman on his routine commute. Things begin to take different turn when a woman (Vera Farmiga) asked him to determine the identity of a mysterious passenger.

Michael later finds himself and others in danger as he races against time to uncover the puzzle before their final stop, and therefore save his and other train passengers' lives.

Known for his roles in Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, Schindler's List, and Taken, expect to again see Liam Neeson in some action-packed scenes in his latest film. In an interview with the Associated Press in September 2017, the Irish actor had said that his days as an action hero was over, as he was getting old to play these type of roles.

“The thrillers – that was all a pure accident,” he said. “They’re still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff. I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m sixty-f—ing-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go, ‘Come on.'”

He also said that The Commuter and another film, Hard Powder, will be his last action movies.

“I’ve shot one that’s going to come out in January sometime. There might be another. That’s it,” Liam said, adding he's not doing anymore franchised movies.

The Commuter is now showing in Philippine cinemas. – Rappler.com