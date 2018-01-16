The actress also talks about her time on the daytime series, and discusses her first mainstream film role in 'Mr and Mrs Cruz'

MANILA, Philippines – Ryza Cenon is ready for the next chapter of her career. Although her character Georgia, from the hit GMA daytime series Ika-6 Na Utos, made her a household name, Ryza admits that she’s worried about being typecast as a villain or "the other woman."

During a press conference for her new movie Mr and Mrs Cruz, Ryza confirmed that Ika-6 Na Utos will end in March. When asked if there's a possibility for an extension, Ryza said that she’d rather have the show end while it’s still doing well in the ratings.

“For me, I think yeah, it’s time. Kasi ‘yung viewers, kasi masyado na akong naapektuhan sa sinasabi ng viewers. Not naman about Georgia, but about the show. Kasi ‘yung parang pagod na rin silang panoorin ‘yung show. So, ang pangit naman i-end ‘yung show na ganun ‘yung mga reviews. Habang naka-peak pa siya hanggang ngayon.”

(For me, I think yeah, it's time. Because I'm already affected by what the viewers say, not about Georgia, but about the show. Because they're also tired of watching the show. So it wouldn't be nice to end the show with those kinds of reviews. It's better to end while it's still at its peak.)

Although majority of the negative reactions online have been about the show’s storyline, Ryza admitted that there were still a few bashers that affected her. The actress recounted that some fans were taking the show too personally; in some instances, people wonder if she’s exactly like Georgia in real life.

“I hope na sana ‘di ako ma-ano [typecast] sa kontrabida kasi ayoko nang all throughout tumatak sa utak nila na ganun ‘yung ugali ko talaga, which is hindi naman. Kasi may iba na masyado nang pinepersonal, so natatak na ay ‘Hindi, ayoko na sa kanya! Masama ‘yan. Kabit siya.’ Natatak na ako na masamang tao. Okay lang kung maganda pero ‘yung iba kasi na close-minded ganun na ‘yung nangyayari. Nagiging masama na ko sa mata nila.”

(I hope I don't get typecast as a villain because I don't want viewers to think that it's my real personality. It's not. There are some that take it too personally, so what gets ingrained in them is "No, I don't like her. She's bad. She's a mistress." I get branded as a bad person. It would be okay if they said nice things, but for the few that are close-minded, that's what happens. I become bad in their eyes.)

Ryza recently changed her managing agency from GMA Artist Center to Viva Artist Agency (VAA). The Starstruck alum explained that she’s still in good terms with her former management and had no plans to leave the Kapuso network even after receiving offers from its rival network, ABS-CBN.

“Merong offer po pero siyempre sinasabi ko po na priority ko po ang GMA so kung may ibibigay po ang GMA for me, sila po ‘yung priority.”

(There's an offer, but of course I say that my priority is GMA, so if GMA has something for me, they're the priority.)

On Mr and Mrs Cruz

After 12 years in showbiz, this is the first time that Ryza is leading a mainstream movie. While there is definite pressure on her end, the actress shared that she’s just excited about where her career is heading.

In the movie, Ryza plays Gela, a solo traveler headed to Palawan. During the trip, she meets Raffy (JC Santos) and they immediately hit it off. Their budding relationship, however, hits a bump in the road when they discover that they have very different views on love, commitment, and marriage.

The entire movie was filmed in El Nido, Palawan. According to Ryza and JC, they got to learn more about each other in the 10 days they were together.

The movie is quite dialogue-heavy, and Ryza shared that JC’s background in theater had been a great help.

“Magaan siyang katrabaho. Masarap siyang katrabaho and nagbibigay din siya sa’kin ng mga advice kasi more on lines po talaga, dialogues na mahaba, mas sanay siya dun kasi theater actor siya. Binibigyan niya ako ng tips so lalong gumagaan ‘yung pakiramdam ko habang nagsu-shoot.”

(He's easy to work with. He's fun to work with, and he gives me advice, more on lines and long dialogues, because he's more used to that because he's a theater actor. He gives me tips so I feel even more at ease while we're shooting.)

Director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo shared that she immediately noticed the chemistry between Ryza and JC Santos when they first met. Although there was awkwardness at first, as it is their first movie together, Sigrid shared that she couldn’t be happier with Ryza and JC’s performance.

“Nung unang araw namin, nung unang pinakilala pa lang, wala pang rehearsal, pareho pa sila ng damit, sabi ko, ‘Bagay itong dalawa.’ Ayoko namang maging sanhi ng paghihiwalay, pero nakitaan ko na bagay sila. Na-excite nga ako lalo nun,” she recounted.

(On our first day, when they were first introduced before rehearsals, they were wearing the same clothes. I said, these two go well together. I don't want to cause break-ups, but I saw that they are really compatible. I got even more excited.)

Mr. and Mrs. Cruz premieres January 24. – Rappler.com